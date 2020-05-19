Mr. Gilbert Lee Maiden, age 51 of Barbourville departed this life on Friday May 15, 2020 at his home. He was the son of Silas Lee Maiden and Dora (Mosley) Maiden. He was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church and enjoyed reading and computers. He is preceded in death by his father Silas.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his mother, Dora Maiden of Barbourville, one sister, Sheila Carnes and husband Terry of Corbin and four nephews. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services for Mr. Gilbert Lee Maiden will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Lonnie Messer officiating. Pallbearers will be family & friends. He will be laid to rest in the Evans Cemetery at Swan Pond. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home on Wednesday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at 3:00 p.m.
To the family of Mr. Maiden, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
We will be abiding by the restrictions suggested by the governor's office and would encourage everyone to please leave condolences on the tribute page for the family during this time.
