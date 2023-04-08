Students from Girdler Elementary took first place in state competition with their Odyssey of the Mind program.
Odyssey of the Mind challenges its students through creative thinking and problem solving. The students who participate must solve problems creatively and on their own.
Girdler Elementary’s Odyssey of the Mind team competed in Problem 5, Division II, winning first place at both region and state level. Next up, the team plans to compete at the World Finals in May at Michigan State University.
Team members include Allison Davisson, Isaac Tedders, KaliAnn Gunn, Khloe Davidson, Bailey Wagers, Brody Hubbard and Emalyn Liford. The team is coached by Brittany Burton and Sarah Elliott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.