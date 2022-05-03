Girdler Elementary kicked off KSA testing with a survivor themed competition for the school! Grades 3rd-6th competed in a series of obstacle courses and answered review questions to help them get motivated for KSA testing

Students pictured:

3rd Grade - “The Black Mamas”

Carson Young, Caden Robinson, Tatum Cox, Ariana Fletcher, Breylon Fletcher and Addyson Harrison

4th Grade - “Tigers Blood”

Bailey Wagers, Khloe Davidson, Kadance Mills, Landon Smith, Gunner Collett and Hunner Lunsford

5th Grade - “The Barbarians”

Ema Liford, Gabby Pilarski, Cassidy Smith, Madison Smith, Dyllen Milburn and Brian Davis

6th Grade - “Warriors”

Isabella Middleton, Cody Ledington, Adriana Taylor, Conner Mills, Matthew Caldwell and Brooklyn Sizemore

Photos by Jeff Ledington

