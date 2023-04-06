A Girdler, Kentucky man accused of sexual offenses was back in Bell County Circuit Court today for a change of plea hearing.
In May of 2019, 71-year-old Clark Mills was charged by Kentucky State Police with rape and sodomy of a woman with a mental disability who is legally blind.
Troopers said that Mills picked up the 29-year-old victim from her house in Knox County and drove to a motel in Bell County. Once Mills and the woman returned to Knox County, KSP said a family member of the victim witnessed her get out of Mill's truck. When the woman returned home, the victim told her mother what happened.
Mills was said to have known the victim because he drove a church bus and would pick her up. During the investigation, Mills admitted he knew the woman had a mental handicap.
He was initially charged with Rape and Sodomy in the 2nd degree, but the charges were amended to the 3rd degree on each count. Commonwealth Attorney Lisa Fugate recommended a sentence of 5 years on each charge to be served concurrently.
Clark Mills will be formally sentenced on June 5th.
