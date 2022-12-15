It’s not every week that words just flow onto this page. My mind is often scattered with more thoughts than I could possibly ever put to paper. Some weeks what I want to say is clear and concise, at least in my head. Other weeks, I ramble and think “No one wants to know what I think” on any particular topic. This week is one of the latter, but in borrowing the name of our former publisher, the late Cecil Wilson, here it is, “for what it’s worth.”
•••
It’s Christmas time and all that comes with that. This year has already seen a lot of celebration, and I’ve been able to take in more “Christmas cheer” than I have in past years. But, something is off. It doesn’t feel like Christmas.
Don’t get me wrong. I am not one to build my life on feelings — quite the opposite is true. I am methodical and calculating. That makes me sound like a sociopath more than a level-headed member of society. But, it’s true. I don’t make decisions based on emotion and I am not an overly emotional person. In fact, some people think I am cold or callous, when deep down I am the farthest from it. I am just rather emotionless at most times. So for me to say it doesn’t feel like Christmas, I’m not really approaching it from the angle of emotion as we normally would think.
This Christmas is definitely different. It’s sad in that it’s the first Christmas without my sweet mother who passed in September. We mourn her everyday and always will. We take care of dad and make sure he gets not only the proper care he needs, but that he enjoys life as best he can. He misses his honey. He talks about her often, as expected. They were married for 57 years, a feat not heard much of these days. But, he knows he’ll see her again and in the meantime, he has his daughter and son and precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren to love on. We are thankful to still have our Pappy with us. Still, it’s not the same without mom.
I find myself wanting to call her, as I read others wanting to do with their loved ones. It was our ritual — when I’d travel to Clinton, Tenn. each week to visit my then-girlfriend, then-fiance, and now wife Ashley, I would always call mom (at her request) to let her know I was on my way home. The near-two hour drive was always a late night one, and she could go to sleep knowing I’d soon be home. She’s been gone three months now, a quarter of a year already, and I still find myself preparing to call her to let her know I’m headed home.
Well, Mammy, I am headed home, and I will see you soon, just as we all will.
•••
Missing mom definitely leaves an empty feeling this holiday season. The emptiness also comes from uncertainty. Who knows where the next year will take us? Individually, or collectively, the past few years have been nothing but a mess so I don’t look forward to much. I certainly don’t go into 2023 with great expectations for humanity. We seem to be on an ever-spiraling descent into anarchy and civil war, metaphorically and literally. When people are okay that a former president condones an insurrection attempt and that sitting members of congress have the gall to say “I’d do it better” (U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) and it seems many of her side of the political aisle don’t care or aren’t bothered by her statements.
God help us.
•••
I’ve tried to convey to family, especially my wife, that I want nothing for Christmas and to please spend anything that would go to me on someone else.
What I’d rather see this Christmas is for people to be kind to each other. I want to see people embrace what it is to be human again. If you claim to be a Christian, for God’s sake, literally, be a Christian. The behavior I see from friends and family, online especially but many in-person, embarrasses me to be lumped into the same religious category as them. I don’t align with a political party anymore because I don’t identify with the principles of either party. Likewise, I don’t speak much of my faith anymore and that’s troubling, but I’d rather let my life be my testimony and not my words. The actions of many of my “brothers and sisters” certainly aren’t reflective of what I believe or what Christ would have them be.
Just be kind. Be merciful and compassionate. Be accepting and reaffirming. Don’t cave to popular ideology just because it speaks to your carnal nature. Don’t tout Jesus ‘n guns just because you’re an American. Just be a descent person and let others live their lives as they see fit.
God help us.
