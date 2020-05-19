Mrs. Glenda Sue Jackson Collins age 69 of Flat Lick, KY, was born in Knox Co KY on August 15, 1950 to the late George and Minnie Baker Jackson and departed this life on May 15, 2020 at her home. She was of the Holiness faith and she enjoyed Cooking, Spoiling the Grandchildren, Watching the Golden Girls, and time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, an infant daughter: Naomi; and 3 brothers: Paul Jackson, Earl Jackson, and Cecil Jackson preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving children: Danny Grubb and wife Nancy and Richard Grubb and Armenda all of Flat Lick; a sister: Mary Beddow and husband Harold of Bailey Switch; 4 grandchildren: Amanda, Danny, Richard, and Glenda; 2 great grandchildren: Colton and Tyson; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Glenda Sue Collins will be conducted in the Stewart Family Cemetery on Sunday, May 17, 2020 with Rev. Glen Collins officiating. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To the loving family of Mrs. Glenda Sue Jackson, Larry, Doyle, Gene, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
