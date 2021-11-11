Glenda Sue McCoy Newsome, age 70 of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Monday November 8, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
She was born in Whitley County and was a gifted and talented artist who excelled as a floral designer. Glenda worked at Town and Country Flower Shop before going on to work for many years at Corbin Flower Shop where she retired.
Glenda was preceded in death by her son, Jamie Andrew McCoy; parents, Clarence Taylor and Elizabeth Sharp Siler; her step father, Robert Siler; and by her siblings, Evelyn Kinman, Dalphene Nagle, Colleen Turner, and Bill Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Newsome; son, Sam McCoy (Barbara); grandchildren, Tyler McCoy (Stephanie), Jacob McCoy (Bailee), and Josh McCoy; great granddaughter, Adalyn McCoy; an by numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be on from 4-7pm on Friday November 12, 2021 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where her funeral service will be at 7pm with Rev. Steve Sutton officiating.
Private burial will be on Saturday at the Worley Cemetery in Corbin.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
