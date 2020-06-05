Gloria Annette Ellenburg age 64 passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Ellenburg are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home. to the Ellenburg family, we would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
