Gloria Annette Ellenburg age 64 passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Ellenburg are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home. to the Ellenburg family, we would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.

Service information

Jun 6
Visitation
Saturday, June 6, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home
2809 South U.S. Highway 25 East
Barbourville, KY 40906
Jun 7
Visitation
Sunday, June 7, 2020
10:00AM-2:00PM
Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home
2809 South U.S. Highway 25 East
Barbourville, KY 40906
Jun 7
Funeral Service
Sunday, June 7, 2020
2:00PM
Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home
2809 South U.S. Highway 25 East
Barbourville, KY 40906
