The past week is nothing but a blur for me. Actually, the past several weeks and months are blurs. So much has happened in my personal life that it’s hard to keep up with and I often find myself rather disoriented. Not all of it is bad, though. There were good times and there were certainly bad times.
Back in the Spring, my precious mom, Maxine, started experiencing increased pain and other symptoms that prompted her to seek out answers and treatments for. After several visits to different doctors here and in Lexington, we finally had a conclusive answer... cancer. That evil, dreaded word that takes so many good people from our midst has now, once again, touched our family.
Through surgery and more consultations, we expected for her to be able to begin immunotherapy treatments soon. God had other plans for our sweet mammy... after fighting sepsis for over a week in the hospital, she was sent home to spend her remaining days under hospice care. Her family didn’t leave her side. My sister, niece and several other family members, including her sisters Juanita and Ellie, along with myself and my wife Ashley, kept vigil with mom each day up until the late hours.
When mom came home, she got to enjoy a meal of her favorite foods — soup beans, corn bread, fried potatoes, and garden tomato — all stuff she couldn’t have while in the hospital. After downing this meal and watching some television with my dad, like any other normal evening, she went to bed. She never got back up. A week after she took her last bites of Jello, we prayed, sang and read scripture around the matriarch of our family as she breathed her last breath here and slipped into eternity. The surreal feeling of life without her is slowly setting in. We all miss her terribly and we worry about dad. But, through all the tears and worry, we know mom is better off than we are. She finally received the healing she so desperately needed, only it was on God’s terms, not ours, and I have to be okay with that. Our heavenly Father knows best, and sometimes that is to take the very best of us on home to be with Him.
I am thankful for everyone who has shown such great, tender compassion for our mom and our family. Mom was certainly a loved and cherished lady. In our eyes, she hung the moon. Now, she waits with our other loved ones, including her son and my brother Philip Jr., until she sees us again.
I commend Bluegrass Care Navigators for the care and promptness they showed our family and for graciously answering all the questions we had through this process. I know it’s their job, but it takes special people to dedicate themselves to hospice care. They truly are angels to help families in their hardest moments.
Mom left this world for one much better than anything I could ever imagine. I’m selfish and jealous and want her back, but I wouldn’t dare bring her back into sickness and pain.
Hold your family close; call and visit your parents. Take them up on that offer to eat breakfast when you want to sleep in. You may never know when you will have that last chance.
