God save the Queen; God save the King.

We grow up knowing a few certain things in life — unchanging, unfaltering situations, circumstances and yes, people.
As I reflect on the life of my sweet mom, my parents are the two people I’ve known the longest. Of my 43 years on this earth, I’ve always known, loved and trusted my parents. I didn’t always agree with them and they didn’t always approve of decisions I made, but they were my constants... they were always there regardless of the situation. They were my certain things. My mom is on the other side now, and she can continue being a certain thing about my life with the legacy she lived and the memories I have. My dad continues to be the one half of that certainty left in my life.
On the day we said our goodbyes to mom, we learned Queen Elizabeth II had passed. I immediately thought it fitting that as we said “see you later” to our family’s queen, the prestigious, gracious lady the world called Queen also went home to her Creator. Even more, her funeral will take place on September 19 — my dad’s birthday.
More than one generation has only known one monarch ruling over much of the free world. Queen Elizabeth II was as much an icon in the history of the world as any other figure I can think of. Now, her son who I share a name with, is now King Charles III, not Charles, Prince of Whales. That’ll take some getting used to.
The Royal family, the Windsor family, is certainly not without drama. While I have never been one fascinated with the royal family, the news always swirled around anything out of sorts with them, whether it was the very public divorce of Charles and Diana or his marriage to his mistress Camilla, now Queen Consort, or his youngest son’s decision to not only marry an American - gasp - but to renounce his royal heritage and move to the “colonies” and live in California with his new family.
The drama and the media fascination with the family has never been what stood out to me. What stood out to me was the Queen and her husband, Prince Phillip. The Queen says goodbye to this world with a reputation untarnished by the normal grime we almost always see from world leaders. Now, her children aren’t perfect and won’t leave the same legacy as Her Majesty. Yes, the royal family, especially the monarch, is held to a standard that many couldn’t bear the weight of. I don’t blame Prince Harry’s disenchantment with the nature of his family. As much as the life of a United States President and their family is scrutinized, it will never compare to what the royals deal with daily.
In a world where trash, sex and perversion lead, let us be imitators of Queen Elizabeth II and not Cardi B. Let us conduct ourselves with grace, dignity and undying love for our family.
God save the Queen; God save the King.
