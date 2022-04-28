Golden Reunion happening soon! April 29-May 1, 2022 (see agenda below). Many names make up this HUGE family in Knox, Bell, Whitley, Leslie, McCreary, Clay, Laurel, Harlan and surrounding counties. In addition to those family members who traveled outside of the state for work.
After years of research and 25 years of Golden Reunions that started with a mere 6 family attendees in 1996, and growing to over 125 family attending other years, we now know that our extended family includes the following names listed below, plus many others:
Alford, Ames, Alsip, Baker, Bays, Bishop, Bray, Brewer, Brooks, Bruce, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Crawford, Cummins, Evans, Fuson, Gibson, Goins, Goodin, Gresham, Hamilton, Hart, Helms, Hembree, Hubbard, Ingram, Jackson, Lawson, Lee, Logan, Lowe, Mackey, Main, Matlock, Mays, Mayne, McFarland, McKiddy, Messer, Miller, Mills, Montgomery, Parris, Partin, Patterson, Rickett, Siler, Syler, Teague, Thompson, Wilson, York
AGENDA:
Date: Friday, April 29, First we will be putting up the tent in the morning, 9:00 AM, this year! It’s a BIG job and in past years James Golden has had only a couple people help, due to the Friday night event. Please come out and help if you can, big job!
Afterwards, come to the Williamsburg Tourism Center in Williamsburg, KY for our evening event, from 5:00 -9:30 PM. Plan to arrive on schedule. Food can be brought into meeting rooms. Bring your supper! We will have a beverage service set up including coffee, tea, water, and sodas. A copy machine will be available to share copies of your history with others. Bring your family history, pictures, stories, and plan to have some fun with your BIG Family! We have the room until 9:30PM.
Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022, beginning at 9:00 AM and continuing until the last person leaves, plan to come, (Rain or Shine) and spend the day at the actual Stephen Golden first settlement site and his resting place on Golden Creek. Please arrive before Noon so the prayer is not interrupted, and we can get a group picture again too. Then we can begin our potluck meal together at 12:00 Noon.
Be sure and bring a food dish to share and your lawn chair for this outing. Also, bring your voice and music instrument and plan to play and sing the afternoon away after we dine! See note under news regarding HELP NEEDED. A potty and tents for shelter will be in place. Anyone who lives nearby your help is needed to bring extra tables! Donations for auction are welcome and any money collected at the auction will go towards taking care of the cost for the Friday night event, cemetery upkeep and the cost to print newsletter and stamps for the newsletters mailing.
Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022, anyone who is not in a hurry and would like to do some more genealogy or see someplace in the area where our families once lived, let me know.
Mark your calendar NOW and send me a quick email or note to let me know that you will be in attendance and celebrating with your BIG Golden family. Then I can tell others in your immediate family that you will be coming.
Anyone that did not receive this year’s newsletter by email or by postal mail Contact me and I’ll answer any questions and get complete details sent your way.
Carol Golden
Telephone (865) 376-7141
Email:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.