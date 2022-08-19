Goldie Hammons Deaton age 94 of Girdler, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at her home. She was born on January 25, 1928 in Clay County the daughter of Floyd Smith and Clary (Smallwood) Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Clary Smith, her husband Earnest Deaton, one son Archie C. Smith, one sister, Viola Black and five brothers, Arthur Smith, Forster Smith, Archie Smith, Arely Smith and Ray Smith.
Goldie was a homemaker and member of the Greenroad Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible and helping others. She was an extremely kind, giving and loving person who would give someone the clothes from her back if she thought they needed them. She was a fine quilt maker as well and enjoyed working in her garden, and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her son, Earnest Deaton and wife Debbie of Girdler, two grandchildren, Natasha Mahan and husband Justin of Girdler and Felicia Gittens and husband Brian of Gallatin, Tennessee, four great-grandchildren, Aidan and Ryland Gittens and Patrick and Felix Mahan. She also leaves behind many other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Goldie Hammons Deaton will be conducted on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Laudermilk officiating. Pallbearers will be Brian Gittens, Michael Scott, Justin Mahan, Tanner Stewart, Tyler Stewart, Anthony Eversole and Steven Stewart. She will be laid to rest in the Hammons Cemetery at Girdler. Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 p.m.
To the family of Mrs. Goldie Hammons Deaton, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
