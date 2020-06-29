Goldie Kathleen Johnson, age 96, of Corbin, passed away on Friday June 26, 2020 in Corbin.
She was preceded in death by her Daughter, Gayle Ann Cobb; Grandson, Allen Johnson; Parents, Robert and Mattie Elam; Sisters, Lona Donaldson, Imogene Donaldson, Evelyn Asher, and Murrell Elam; and by her Brothers, Earl, Chester, Raymond, Charles, and Jack Elam.
Goldie is survived by her Husband of 75years, Keith Johnson; Sons, Earl Johnson (Nancy), and Ronnie Johnson (Janet); Daughters, Donna Andrews (Bruce) and Kathy Carnes; 12 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren, 11 Great Great Grandchildren; and by many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday June 29, 2020 from 12noon until 2pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will begin at 2pm with Rev. Kenny Johnson and Rev. Charlie Humfleet officiating.
Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Corbin.
