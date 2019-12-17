The Courier-Journal is reporting that prominent GOP donor Terry Forcht lobbied then Governor Matt Bevin for the Pardon of Patrick Bakers. Forcht hosted a fundraiser for Bevin at his home in March, 2019 raising $33,150. He also gave $100,000 to Bevin's 2015 inaugural committee.
In two letters obtained by the Journal, Forcht wrote to Bevin. First in a 2018 letter, "I would like to renew my recommendation for him to receive a Gubernatorial pardon. ”He stated to the Governor in a 2019 letter, “I continue to follow his story and feel he would be a good candidate. I know his family and still feel he has turned his life around."
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.