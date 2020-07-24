Since June, the Knox County Public Schools have been providing Knox County families with free gallon size containers of Borden milk each Tuesday. With around 1,500 gallons distributed each week, the district is quickly approaching 10,000 gallons at no cost to residents.
The milk giveaway is a partnership between Knox County’s Save the Children program and Borden Dairy products. When the school district was approached earlier in the year about providing the service, it was considered a huge blessing for the entire community.
“We have families that are unable to constantly have access to fresh whole milk, especially for their growing children,” said Gina Sears, who is the point of contact for Knox County’s partnership.
“It will put a smile on your face to see children run up to get the milk; some barely physically able to carry one gallon, but walking away with two so they and their siblings and family will have enough.”
The milk giveaway has been held at Central Elementary, Flat Lick Elementary, Girdler Elementary, and Lynn Camp Elementary. It occurs each Tuesday beginning at 11am until all of the milk is distributed. The distribution will continue through August.
“There are no income requirements and no requirements for a child to be in your household,” said Sears. “This is a partnership that is focused on the entire community during the pandemic when many have faced furloughs, job loses, and other loss of income due to reduced work hours.”
