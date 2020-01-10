In a move aiming to help Kentuckians realize the dream of earning their GED (General Education Diploma), Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday testing fees would no longer be a concern for Kentucky residents seeking their GED.
At a joint conference with Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Beshear announced Kentucky Skills U will waive testing fees thanks to $600,000 in funding from the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The cost to take all four exams in Kentucky is typically $120.
“This is big, big news for us,” said Terry Newquist, Knox County Skills U Instructor and Site Manager. “It’s so much of what keeps people from getting their GED,” she said referring to the cost involved.
Even though cost was always a deterrent for many, “We would work to find whatever we could, but our funding is limited too,” said Newquist.
Though the announcement was just made, Newquist said the funding has already been put to use in Knox County.
“In Knox County alone there are 4,898 working-age adults who do not have a high school diploma or equivalent,” said Newquist. “This accounts for 25.7% of the county population. Percentage-wise, only Bell and Clay Counties have a higher population of citizens without a high school credential.”
The services provided through Knox County Skills U (formerly known as Adult Education) are free-of-charge to clients.
Services such as GED preparedness classes, learning English, preparing for other credentials and college and career training are available.
Newquist added that even though the state has helped eliminate the cost of the GED exams, there is still a fee for the Ready Test at $6 per test, but that cost is eliminated if a student takes the exams through the Skills U center.
To get started on the path to pursue a GED, students should attend one of the center’s orientation meetings, which are held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday at 133 Wall Street in Barbourville. For more information, call the center at 606-545-6032.
