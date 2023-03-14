The Knox County Board of Education has set the date and times for graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Both will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at The Arena in Corbin.
- Knox Central High School, 2pm
- Lynn Camp High School, 6pm
