Knox County Public Schools will host its 2022 high school graduations on May 14 and 15 at The Arena. Mark your calendar for this year’s celebration of achievements by the senior class.
Saturday, May 14
7 pm
Knox Central High School
Sunday, May 15
3 pm
Lynn Camp High School
With the dates now set, further planning for ceremonies and other senior activities is underway. Each high school will share details with its seniors and families. Each school will also be encouraged to add events open to the community to the kcps.events calendar which will be shared on district social media. If families have any questions please contact the high school direct. Knox Central at (606)546-9253 or Lynn Camp at (606)528-5429.
