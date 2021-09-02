The following individuals were indicted by the Knox County grand jury on Friday, August 27, 2021:
Kenny Wyatt, 45, Gray; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kenny Wyatt, 45, Gray; two counts wanton endangerment first degree; assault second degree.
Norman Turner, 33, Woodbine; burglary third degree; persistent felony offender first degree.
Jeffery Crook, 50, Gray; driving under the influence fourth offense; driving on suspended license; possession of open alcohol in vehicle.
Anthony Smith, 32, Barbourville; fleeing police first degree; receiving stolen property $500 or more, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender first degree.
Allen Honeycutt, 43, Barbourville; receiving stolen property $500 or more, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender second degree.
Amy Dye, 37, Barbourville; first degree bail jumping.
Roy Russ, 52, Artemus; first degree bail jumping; persistent felony offender first degree.
Ashley Mills, 26, Trosper; burglary second degree.
Emily Wagers, 29, Green Road; robbery second degree; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.
Shawn Hammons, 43, Cannon; robbery second degree; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.
Glenna Mills, 56, Scalf; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; persistent felony offender first degree.
Ronnie Burton Jr, 46, Barbourville; burglary second degree; theft of mail matter.
Jennifer Broughton, 42, Barbourville; criminal mischief first degree.
George McAdams, 33, Barbourville; three counts assault third degree; promoting contraband first degree; possession of a controlled substance first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender first degree.
Billy Baker, 39, Green Road; theft by deception $500 or more, less than $10,000.
Matthew Davis, 34, Barbourville; 10 counts second degree rape; 20 counts second degree sodomy; 10 counts incest; prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
James Mills, 45, Heidrick; prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities; persistent felony offender first degree.
