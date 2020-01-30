The Knox County Grand Jury returned the following indictments on January 24:
Larry James Dye Jr, 41, Barbourville. One count Rape in the First Degree; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree.
Amy Denise Dye, 36, Barbourville. One count Rape in the First Degree
Richard Dutch Elliott, 53, Barbourville. One count First Degree Strangulation; two counts Assault in the Fourth Degree.
Scott Anthony Smith, 54, Barbourville. One count Wanton Endangerment in the First Degree; one count Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree; one count Public Intoxication; one count Menacing.
Charlie Bryan Golden, 40, Bryants Store. One count Burglary in the Third Degree; two counts Theft by Unlawful Taking of the Value of Less than $500.
Cassidy Lee Smith, 23, Barbourville. Three counts Assault in the First Degree; Two counts Wanton Endangerment in the First Degree; one count Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, First Offense.
Phillip E. Roark, 43, Barbourville. One count Burglary in the First Degree; one count Theft by Unlawful Taking of the value more than $500 but less than $10,000; one count Theft of a Firearm; one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; one count Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.
Phillip E. Roark, 43, Barbourville. One count Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Chuck Dewayne Bingham, 54, Barbourville. One count Assault in the Third Degree; one count Tampering with Physical Evidence; one count Resisting Arrest; one count of menacing; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree.
Billy Wayne Price jr, 20, Barbourville. One count Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree.
William Garrett Allen, 40, Flat Lick. One count Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree; one count Possession of marijuana; one count Possession of Drug paraphernalia; one count Assault in the Fourth Degree.
Patrick Adam Gray, 22, Barbourville. One count Theft by Unlawful Taking of the value greater than $500 but less than $10,000; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree.
Jonathan Dewayne Bargo, 37, Dewitt. One count Theft by Unlawful taking of the value more than $500 but less than $10,000.
John Ray Gray, 32, Flat Lick. One count Theft by Unlawful Taking of the value greater than $500 but less than $10,000; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree.
Sallie A. Brown, 32, Flat Lick. One count Theft by Unlawful Taking of the value greater than $500 but less than $10,000.
Gary Wayne Tompkins, 45, Barbourville. One count Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, Second Offence.
Ledford Hamilton III, 38, Artemus. One count Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree; one count Operating a Vehicle with One Headlight in Operation.
Melissa A. Hamilton, 46, Trosper. One count Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent; one count Forgery in the Second Degree; one count Theft by Unlawful Taking in the value more than $500 but less than $10,000.
Ashley Nicole Galindo (Couch), 36, Barbourville. One count Theft by Unlawful Taking, more than $500 but less than $10,000; one count receipt of a Credit Card in Violation of KRS 434.570 to 434.610; Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree; one count Fraudulent Use of a Debit or Credit Card less than $500 Within Six Months; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree.
Jerry Dewayne Brown, 42, Barbourville. One count Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree; one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Sandra K. Garland, 49, Cannon. One count Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree; one count Public Intoxication.
James Curtis Merida, 40, Flat Lick. Two counts trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, First Offence; one count Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, First Offense; one count Trafficking in Marijuana less than Eight Ounces, First Offense; one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree.
Darryal W. Hibbard, 28, Barbourville. Six counts False Swearing.
Patsy J. Murley, 21, Barbourville. One count Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.
Robert Allen Williams, 25, Barbourville. One count Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.
Tara Noel Warman, 42, Corbin. One count Theft of Identify without consent, first degree persistent felony offender.
