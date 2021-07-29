BE
zimmytws - Fotolia

The following indictments were handed down by a Knox County grand jury in July:

Willard Powers, 56, Corbin; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; defacing a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Willard Powers, 56, Corbin; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Angela Eads, 44, Corbin; bail jumping first degree.

Christopher Mills, 39, Barbourville; theft under $500; assault fourth degree.

Bobby Garland, 38, Louisville; failure to comply with sex offender registry.

Allen Honeycutt, 43, Barbourville; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; receiving stolen property under $500; persistent felony offender second degree. 

Anthony Smith, 32, Bimble; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; receiving stolen property under $500; persistent felony offender first degree.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you