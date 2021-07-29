The following indictments were handed down by a Knox County grand jury in July:
Willard Powers, 56, Corbin; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; defacing a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Willard Powers, 56, Corbin; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Angela Eads, 44, Corbin; bail jumping first degree.
Christopher Mills, 39, Barbourville; theft under $500; assault fourth degree.
Bobby Garland, 38, Louisville; failure to comply with sex offender registry.
Allen Honeycutt, 43, Barbourville; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; receiving stolen property under $500; persistent felony offender second degree.
Anthony Smith, 32, Bimble; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; receiving stolen property under $500; persistent felony offender first degree.
