The Knox County Grand Jury handed down the following indictments on Friday, October 23, 2020:
Mercadez Jackson, 26, Corbin; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree.
Savannah Davis, 34, Lily; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Tammy Miracle, 48, Corbin; trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.
Jeannie Jackson, 45, Corbin; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, second offense.
Chadd Martin, 34, Lily; two counts wanton endangerment, first degree.
Chadd Martin, 34, Lily; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Jesse Brock, 33, Lexington; theft by deception over $10,000; devising in a scheme to defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance program of $300 or more.
Jonathan Horn, 24, Lexington; devising in a scheme to defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance program of $300 or more.
Patricia Jackson, 60, Heidrick; theft by deception over $10,000; devising in a scheme to defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance program of $300 or more.
Daniel Warren, 38, Flat Lick; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree; failure to wear seatbelt; possession of marijuana; illegal possession of a legend drug; driving under the influence, second offence; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, third degree.
Jana Couch, 65, Barbourville; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; promoting contraband, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving.
Elvis Hall, 46, Flat Lick; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; promoting contraband, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Kevin Riley, 41, Barbourville; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; promoting contraband, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Evelyne Roberts, 35, Pineville; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication; failure to wear seatbelt; persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Crit Golden, 40, Cannon; possession of a controlled substance, two counts; driving under the influence, fourth offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, second degree; illegal possession of a legend drug.
Regina Bible, 37, Girdler; possession of a controlled substance, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, second degree; illegal possession of a legend drug.
Michelle Jackson, 43, Barbourville; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Michael Milwee, 55, Cumberland; failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Michael Milwee, 55, Cumberland; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Marty Mills, 40, Barbourville; theft by unlawful taking more than $500, less than $10,000; criminal mischief, first degree; arson in the third degree; persistent felony offender first degree.
Anthony Broughton, 26, Barbourville; rape, first degree.
