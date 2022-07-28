In what promises to be a huge blessing to Knox Countians who are underserved when it comes to water access, a windfall of just under $2 million will help bring clean, treated water to those in need of it.
On July 22, a letter was sent to the Knox County Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell notifying the awarding of $1,948,500 of Kentucky Cleaner Water Program grand funds from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. The funds are for “Knox County Water Line Extensions – Unserved Areas project”.
In a statement to The Mountain Advocate, Mitchell said, “Knox County Fiscal Court has received notification for a Grant to extend water lines to areas that are not presently being served. This is great news for the residents in these affected areas, some of the residents have been waiting on funding for this clean water project for over 15 years or longer. I would like to thank Rep. Tom O’Dell Smith, Senate President Robert Stivers, and Governor Andy Beshear for funding this project.”
The Mountain Advocate will feature an expanded story in next week’s issue detailing more plans for where the funds can be best utilized to begin expansion of water services.
If you are underserved and without a municipal water service, please let us know. Send an email to editor@mountainadvocate.com, call us at 606-546-9225 ext. 103 or send us a message on Facebook. We want to tell your story as part of this ongoing feature.
