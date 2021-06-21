On June 19, 2021 at approximately 10:30 pm Knox County Deputies Jesse Smith and Scotty Wilson received a report of a small child walking on US- 25 E approximately 2 miles north of Barbourville. The caller advised the child was walking on the white line of the south bound lane of US 25 E and was nearly struck by a vehicle.
When the deputies contacted the four (4) year old child, they learned where he lived. When the deputies went to the residence they were told by the father that he had been left in charge of the child while the mom was away.
Darrell Myrick age 62 of Gray, KY was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment-2 nd Degree.
The child was turned over to the mother when she returned and the incident was reported to Child Protective Services.
Darrell Myrick was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
