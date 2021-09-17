Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Daniel S. Grubb age 36 of Gray, KY on Thursday evening September 16, 2021 at approximately 5:22 PM.
The arrest occurred at a business off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a man that entered a business there attempting to fight everyone and was wearing body armor. When Deputy Poynter arrived at the scene he located the individual and conducted an investigation.
A loaded firearm was found in the subject's vehicle. Daniel Grubb was charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree; terroristic threatening – third-degree; menacing.
