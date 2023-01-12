A Gray man was one of two arrested by a drug task force in Laurel County on Monday.
In a release from Laurel County Sheriff John Root’s office, in coordination with London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson, the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan pickup at the southbound ramp of Exit 38 in London.
During the stop, “officers observed paraphernalia, guns, and other items that lead to the probable cause search of the vehicle” leading them to find approximately five ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the breather in the engine compartment. A second search of the vehicle was made after a search warrant was secured that led to finding an additional approximately 14 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the luggage rack on top of the truck.
Two men were arrested during the search. Owen Dewayne Mitchell, 49 of Rydell Road in Corbin, and John Wesley Messer Jr., 29 of Hall Circle, Gray, were both charged with trafficking meth and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
A third suspect believed to be involved was identified through the ongoing investigation. Woodburn J. Schlicht, 61 of Bee Creek Road, Corbin, was arrested on January 11 after feeling Tennessee Highway Patrol, driving a gray Nissan Frontier, into Kentucky on Interstate 75. He was forced to stop in northern Whitley County near the Laurel County line.
Schlicht was charged with trafficking meth and was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Facility.
