Orlando Gray

On June 18, 2021 at approximately 3:55 pm Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies responded to a disturbance involving shots being fired at a residence on Highway 6 in Gray.

After contacting the victim they learned that Orlando D Gray had fired a 9mm handgun into the ground near his father during a verbal altercation between the two.

Orlando D Gray age 22 of Gray, KY was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment-1 st Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

