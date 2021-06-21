On June 18, 2021 at approximately 3:55 pm Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies responded to a disturbance involving shots being fired at a residence on Highway 6 in Gray.
After contacting the victim they learned that Orlando D Gray had fired a 9mm handgun into the ground near his father during a verbal altercation between the two.
Orlando D Gray age 22 of Gray, KY was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment-1 st Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
