On October 9, 2021 at approximately 7:20 pm Knox County Deputies Jesse Smith and Scotty Wilson responded to a complaint of a man coming to a residence on Quinn Loop in Gray and firing a handgun several times.
The man also stuck the weapon to man’s chest before he left the residence and continued to fire the weapon while walking away on the railroad tracks.
The deputies made contact with the man at approximately 7:45 pm. The man, identified as Doyle Golden, was lying on the train tracks with the pistol in his hand. When the deputies attempted to arrest Doyle Golden, he became combative and assaulted both deputies. After a lengthy struggle, Doyle Wayne Golden age 54 of Gray, KY was arrested and charged with nine (9) counts of Wanton Endangerment-1 st Degree, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest, two (2) counts of Assault 3 rd Degree-Police Officer, Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Persistent Felony Offender II and three (3) counts of Terroristic Threatening-1 st Degree. The Terroristic Threatening charges were the result of Doyle Golden repeatedly threatening to kill the deputies.
While being processed at the Knox County Detention Center, Doyle Golden struck a deputy jailer in the face with his fist and also threated to kill him. Doyle Golden was then charged with another count of Assault-3 rd Degree and Terroristic Threatening-1 st Degree.
