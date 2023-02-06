A Gray woman faces several charges following an arrest on Thursday, February 2.
On Thursday, February 2 Knox County deputies responded to a complaint of a suspicious structure fire on Avalon Drive in Gray about 5:30 p.m.
During a canvas of the neighborhood, deputies observed a red 2009 Pontiac Grand Am pull into the driveway of a residence. When the driver saw the deputies, they backed out quickly. The driver didn’t stop after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the vehicle was finally stopped on Stone Cove Road by deputies.
The driver of the Pontiac, Debbie J. Jackson, 47 of Gray, was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence/Methamphetamine, Reckless Driving and Fleeing or Evading Police Second Degree. Jackson was also wanted on three Knox County bench warrants for failure to appear on Assault Fourth Degree, two counts of Criminal Mischief Third Degree and Criminal Trespassing Third Degree charges.
Jackson was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and held on a total $4,000 cash bond. She was released Saturday afternoon, February 4.
