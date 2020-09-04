Green Thomas Messer, age 48 of Whitesburg, KY, formerly of Gray, KY, was born in Pineville, KY on June 26, 1972 to the late Albert Messer and Bernice Sizemore Messer and departed this life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Whitesburg ARH in Whitesburg, KY. He was a member of the Sinking Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, camping, being outdoors, and cutting up and joking.
In addition to his parents, three brothers: David Messer, Albert Messer, and Nathan Messer preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving Sister: Dora Keys and husband Steve of Gray, KY; Two Nieces; Sandra Powell and husband Andy of Barbourville, KY; and Stephanie Keys of Gray, KY; One great niece; Madison Keys of Gray, KY; and a close friend Kathy Lawson of Barbourville, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.