Mr. Gregory Allen Bledsoe, 64, of Barbourville, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 28, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Cleadous and Thelma Mays Bledsoe born on October 26, 1956 in Long Island, NY.
Allen was a former bus driver with the Knox County Board of Education, a driver for Smith Dentistry and a member of the Free Mission Holiness Church. He enjoyed fishing and playing horseshoes and corn hole.
He united in marriage with Tonya Carton and to this union two sons were born and then with Cheryl Griffith and to this union three children were born. Later he united in marriage with Donna Morgan, who preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Rodney Hughes.
Survivors include six loving children, Darius Bledsoe of Manchester, Brandon Bledsoe and Gregory Allen Bledsoe and wife, Glenna, all of Barbourville, Cody Lynn Bledsoe of Texas, Rachel Lacey Elizabeth Bledsoe of Barbourville and Zachary Griffith of Corbin; seven siblings, Rev. Pamela Bledsoe Reed, Cleadous Bledsoe Jr., Regina Bledsoe, Bobbie Bledsoe Parker, Dora Bledsoe Hughes, Cornelius Bledsoe and Tony Bledsoe all of Barbourville; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, May 5 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Pamela Bledsoe Reed officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Rosenwald Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Michael Johnson, Johnny Napier, Travis Hughes, Berneil Parker, Tony McCombs and Shawn Adams. Honorary bearers will be Don Woolum, Jeff Ketchum, Edwin Smith, Rodney Smith, Levard Parker, Steve Jones and Archie Morgan.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
