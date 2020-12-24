Two Knox County scrooges’ bid to ruin Christmas was thwarted thanks to the detective work of one of their victims and the Barbourville Police Department.
Early in the morning on Wednesday, officers responded to a complaint from Pope Hollow Road. The caller stated they had found their stolen Christmas decorations in the front yard of a possible suspect’s home. When police arrived at the home, the owner gave them and the victim permission to search the property. Officers also showed the home owner security footage of the thefts, leading her to identify her son as the culprit.
Preston Rhodes, 32, reportedly told officers everything of his own accord. He showed them various stolen items around the property and could describe the homes he’d robbed in detail. Rhodes also named a female accomplice that helped him.
When police arrived at the home of Kimberly Taylor, 40, her husband gave them permission to enter. Inside they discovered two stolen Christmas trees in the living room. Taylor admitted to working with Rhodes and stated that she had taken the trees and some yard gnomes from a nearby residence. Taylor told the officers that she had thrown the gnomes in a dumpster, however it had been emptied by the time officer Chad Wagner arrived to search it.
Taylor told the officers she was sorry and didn’t want to go to jail. Rhodes added that Taylor was not present when he stole inflatables from Tiny Tots Daycare and homes along North Ky 11.
The duo’s holiday heist spree included inflatables from a home in Heidrick, a small red truck and white tree from a Barbourville residence, a Mickey Mouse projector light and yard sculptures from house on Adams Lane, two large inflatables from Tiny Tots Daycare, two trees from an Allison Avenue household, and a second Mickey Mouse projector from a Flat Lick homestead.
Rhodes and Taylor were booked into the Knox County Detention Center around 4 a.m. and released the same day.
The pair face numerous charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.