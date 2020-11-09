Guelda Marlene Curtis Wright-Smith, age 86 of Barbourville was born in West Virginia on June 26, 1933 and departed this life on November 4, 2020 in the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed shopping, watching the Christian Channels and Gospel Singing on TV, and time with family and friends.
Her husband: Oda Wright and a daughter-in-law: Mary Wright preceded her in death.
Marlene is survived by her loving children: Michael Wright of Barbourville and Samuel Wright of FL; 3 grandchildren: Michelle Smith, Melissa Wright, and Dakoda Wright; 2 great grandchildren: Brentlee Smith and Tayton Smith; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
