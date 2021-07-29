Two Knox Countians plead guilty at a suppression hearing on July 23 in a 2020 case involving a severely injured child.
Dakota Kissinger, 19, and Rebecca Asher, 19, were arrested last year after an investigation by Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones.
Jones had responded to a call from Barbourville ARH concerning a one-year-old with sever head trauma on August 14. At the time of his arrest shortly after the incident, Kissinger stated he had 10 personalities in his head and blamed the incident on a personality named “Charger.” Kissinger had reportedly shaken the baby’s bed causing it to fall and strike its head on his knee.
Further investigation by Jones revealed that the “Charger” story had been made up. On September 9, Asher was also arrested in connection with the case. Both she and Kissinger were charged with first degree criminal abuse and first degree assault. Kissinger was released for a short time on November 10 after the sixty day indictment window passed while Asher was released on bond on November 24.
On November 25, the pair were indicted in Knox County Circuit Court. Kissinger was arrested again on November 30 and has been in the Knox County Detention Center since. Asher remained out of custody on a $5,000 surety bond and conditions such as random alcohol and drug testing among others.
Multiple suppression hearings were scheduled in the case, including the July 23 hearing. Counsel for Kissinger had made a motion to suppress some evidence and to hold an evidentiary hearing. The motion claimed that some statements obtained during the investigation should be suppressed due to how they were obtained.
The hearing on July 23 ended however with guilty pleas from both subjects. As part of their pleas, the Commonwealth recommended five years in prison for Asher and 10 for Kissinger, with each having one count dismissed. The pair are due to be sentenced on August 27.
