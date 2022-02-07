On February 7, 2022 at approximately 1:30 am Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones responded to a complaint of a fight involving gunfire at a residence on Maggie Cain Road in Barbourville.
After arriving at the location, Deputy Jones could not locate any one inside the residence. While checking outside, a man was located hiding behind the residence. While searching the man incidental to an arrest, a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was located on his person.
Donnie Ray Scott age 35 of Barbourville, KY was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing rd Degree, Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance-1 st Degree.
After a neighborhood canvass was conducted and a check at the Barbourville ARH, neither a victim nor any other suspects could be located. Barbourville City Officers Chad Wagner and Hunter Luttrell assisted at the scene and with the canvass.
Donnie Scott was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
