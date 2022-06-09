Mr. H. M. Mills, 80, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday morning, June 4, 2022 at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington. He was the son of the late Chester H. and Opal Dunn Mills born on February 2, 1942 in Bell County.
H.M. was a retired power plant superintendent for Kentucky Utilities and attended Swan Pond Baptist Church. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, golfing and hunting. He was an avid sports and NASCAR fan. He loved spending time with his family who were at the forefront of his life. He faithfully served his country in the United States Coast Guard but above all, he served the Lord.
On May 7, 1961, he united in marriage with Patricia McKinney and to this union two children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia and siblings, Denver Ray Mills and June Mills.
Survivors include his beloved children, Henry M. Mills II and wife, Michelle, of Campbellsburg and Cynthia A. Kinder of Louisville; a sister, Dorothy Turner and husband, Carl; a brother Paul “Buddy” Mills and wife, Phyllis; treasured grandchildren, Justin, Jeremy, Andrew and wife, Alexandra, Seth, Sie and Ian and wife, Kirztin; great grandchildren, Jarrison, Kara and Esme James; sister-in-law Lindell Taylor; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, June 9 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Michael Deland and Paul Mills officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Justin Mills, Jeremy Mills, Andrew Kinder, Seth Kinder, Sie Kinder, Sam Williams and Rick Mills. Serving as honorary bearers will be his former coworkers at Kentucky Utilities.
