Barbourville native and Union College fifth-year senior Haley Golden is becoming a household name in the archery world. Throughout her illustrious career with the Bulldogs, Golden has amassed a plethora of achievements and accolades. On September 27, she hopes to add another achievement to the seemingly endless list -- USA Finals champion. With good placement, Golden would qualify for the USA Archery team, and would compete in international competition.
Golden got her start with the NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program). With the guidance of brother Chris Hammons, she found her way to Union Archery coach Cody Kirby, and began her career as a collegiate and professional archer.
“I got my start with the NASP,” she said. “I began to take notice of how much attention archers in the NASP program got from colleges. With the help of my brother, I got in touch with Cody Kirby, the coach of the Union Archery program. When I first started, I was terrible, but they worked with me a lot. I worked hard over that summer and began to shoot for Union that year -- that was five years ago now. I have loved every minute of archery with the Bulldogs.”
Along with the opportunity to make good money in archery, Golden enjoys being able to travel across the country to compete against some of the best archers in the world.
“After my first year of college, I started participating in tournaments called ASAs,” she said. “That’s where I really got to meet a lot of new people. After being exposed to that type of environment, I just fell in love with it. I’ve been everywhere from Las Vegas, Alabama, Florida, Texas -- a little bit of everywhere. That type of environment is hard to replicate, and it’s one of the many reasons that I fell in love with the sport.”
With the date fast approaching, Golden hopes to achieve one of her many dreams by qualifying for the USA Archery team.
“I would love the win ‘The Vegas Shoot,” she said. “But, I have my eyes set on qualifying for the USA Archery team in late September.”
Golden’s list of achievements includes: three-time ASA Archery Shooter of the Year, 2018 ASA Collegiate National Champion, podiumed in all venues/events in Women’s Known 40 in 2019 (3rd or higher), Women’s Known 40 Shooter of the Year, and many more.
Her coaches, sponsors and coordinators speak very highly of her as well. “Haley is one of the great young archers in our sport. It's been very impressive to watch her emerge as one of the top women archers over these last couple years," said GAS Bowstrings President, Eric Griggs. And Pro Staff Coordinator Darrin Christenberry said, “Every year Haley continues to add titles to her resume. She’s not just a threat in the 3-D game, she has a strong mental game for the indoor tournaments as well. She is a well rounded archer with a bright future.”
