On Tuesday, East Kentucky Power recognized Cumberland Valley Electric’s Ted Hampton as the longest serving electric co-op Manager/CEO in the nation’s history. Hampton became Manager at Cumberland Valley in 1964 and remains active after 58 years.
At Tuesday’s East Kentucky Power meeting, the office lobby was named in honor of Hampton and a portrait was hung. Hampton officially reached the milestone on June 22. In honor of the accomplishment, Hampton was honored by numerous local officials. Proclamations in Knox County, Whitley County, and Corbin dubbed the day ‘Ted Hampton Day.’ He was given the key to the City of Williamsburg and named an honorary coal miner by Harlan County. Hampton was also given a portfolio of letters from numerous officials including Gov. Andy Beshear, U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, and Ky. Senate President Robert Stivers.
“If there was an all-star game or a hall of fame for co-ops, he’d be there. He’s a legend across the country,” said Cumberland Valley Electric Director of Economic Development and Marketing Rich Prewitt. “There couldn’t be a better man to take care of our 24,000 customers. They can never appreciate what he’s done to keep their power on, safe, and affordable,” he continued.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said of Hampton, “Mr. Hampton through his strong leadership and direction has shaped Cumberland Valley Electric Cooperative into one of the best cooperative utilities in America. During his 58 years of service to providing low cost, safe, and reliable electricity to thousands of Knox Countians and many other communities throughout Southeastern Kentucky. It is with great pleasure that as Knox County Judge Executive I proudly proclaim July 12th, 2022 as “TED HAMPTON DAY.”
