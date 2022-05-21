Hampton NSDAR

Sometimes hard work DOES get noticed!  Nancy Hampton, Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter NSDAR, recently received two awards for her diligence in helping members trace their lineage back to the Revolutionary War to become members of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution.  Nancy has put hours of service into this endeavor for many years.  This year she was awarded by the Kentucky Society DAR and by the SAR  certificates of appreciation for outstanding work in this field.  Pictured with Nancy, on the left, is local Regent Claudia Gibson Greenwood.

