I got such a kick out of the tale about the newly promoted manager down at the factory who was feeling powerful in his new position.
One day, he hung a sign on his office door that read: “I’M THE BOSS, AND DON”T YOU FORGET IT.”
When he returned to his office from lunch that day, he had a message slip on his desk. It read, “Your wife called. She wants her sign back.”
It goes to show that everyone has a boss. That is, everyone but God. He is all powerful.
“For by Him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by Him, and for Him” (Colossians 1:16).
The Bible is full of reminders of God’s great power, but perhaps my favorite is from Ephesians 3:20, which says he is able to do “exceeding abundantly above all we ask or think.”
Perhaps you remember the child’s prayer that begins, “God is great; God is good …”
Have you ever considered how wonderful it is that God is both great and good? If he was only great, we’d likely be afraid of Him. But, because He is also good, we know we can approach Him with our needs.
Hebrews 3:14 tells us we can draw near to his throne with confidence to find mercy and grace during our times of need.
Our Heavenly Father is so good that He gave His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, as a sacrifice for the sins of mankind.
“Wherefore, God also high exalted Him, and given Him a name which is above every name: that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”
So, if a president or a prime minister or a foreman or even a foreman’s wife thinks he or she’s in charge, it’s time to think again.
There’s One in charge. He’s our great and good God.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.