Barbourville, Kentucky - Hannah Grace Roark, of Trosper, daughter of Donna Sullivan Roark and Brandon Roark, passed away August 21, 2020. Hannah Grace is survived, in addition to her dear parents, by two loving sisters, Brandy and Sophia Roark, by her maternal grandparents, Don and Helen Sullivan, and by her paternal grandparents, Jim and Joann Roark. Hannah leaves behind also, many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly.
A graveside service for Hannah Grace Roark will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Keck Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Randy Johnson officiating.
The Hopper family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. express our sincere condolences to the family of Hannah Grace Roark.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Hannah Grace Roark.
