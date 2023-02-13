Perhaps you heard about the fellow in the post office stuffing Valentine’s Day cards into envelopes and spraying them with sweet-smelling Avon perfume.
A curious postmaster asked the fellow what he was up to.
“I’m sending out these 500 Valentine’s Cards signed, “Guess Who?”
“But why?” the postmaster asked.
“I’m a divorce lawyer,” he said.
The Bible puts a high value on marriage, and as Valentine’s Day approaches, perhaps it’s a good time to look at how the Lord views wives in particular.
Ephesians 5:25 tells us that husbands are to love their wives the way Christ loves the church. As you know, Christ loves the church so much that he gave his life for it.
So that verse tells us very clearly that husbands should love their wives so much that they would be willing to give their lives for them.
In Ephesians 5:28, the Bible goes on to tell us that men are to love their wives as their own bodies. Why? Because Scripture says husbands and wives become one when they come together in marriage.
That’s why Ephesians 5:28 goes on to say, “He that loveth his wife loveth himself.”
Valentine’s Day is a great time to let your wives know what they mean to you.
Don’t be like the comedian I saw on TV the other day. He was critical of his wife.
“There’s a reason my wife is so ugly,” he said. “I tried to join the Lions, and they turned me down. I tried to join the Elks, and they turned me down. So, I married a moose to get even with them.”
Can you believe he got big laughs? I’m not sure who’s worse, that husband or the divorce lawyer down at the post office.
Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com
