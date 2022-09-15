Harley “Tommy” Elijah Johnson age 74 of Bimble, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 30, 1948 in Knox County, the son of Emmitt Samuel and Lola Mae (Peters) Johnson. He attended Friendship Holiness Church and enjoyed going to church, singing gospel music, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt and Lola Johnson, six sisters, Thelma Jean Johnson, Ethel Marie Johnson, Margaret Jones, Mable June Ryan, Patsy Ann Burroughs and Reba Kay Wilson, three brothers, Clyde Johnson, Luther Johnson and James Paul Johnson, one son Tommy Steven Johnson and a grandchild, baby Johnson.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of over forty-one years, Kathleen Johnson of Bimble, two sons, Paul Steven Johnson and fiance’ Melissa Scott of London and Harley Elijah Johnson, II and wife Elizabeth Keller Johnson of Melbourne, Kentucky, two daughters, Linda Denise Mills and husband Tony Mills all of Barbourville and Victoria Faith Johnson of Bimble, grandchildren, Evelyn Ray Johnson, Tyler Steven Johnson, Mahalie Rose Johnson, Matthew Steven Keyes, Jesse Dewayne Keyes and Kristian Hope Binford and expecting one new grandchild, one great grandchild, Liam Daniel Binford. He also leaves behind a host of many other relative and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services for Harley “Tommy” Johnson will be conducted on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Rice, Rev. Glen Collins and Rev. Jimmy Helton officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Johnson Cemetery at Gray. Pallbearers will be Raymond Wright, David Wright, Scotty Wright, Eric Mittelstadt, Paul Grubb and Steve Jones. Honorary pallbearers and special friends are Bob Frederick and Everett Gambrel. Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m., Thursday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Friday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
To the loving family of Mr. Harley “Tommy” Johnson, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
