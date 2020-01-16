Mr. Harold C. Patterson, 89, of Barbourville, the husband of Daphne Smith Patterson, passed away Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Mack and Rose Clark Patterson.
His funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, January 14 at 11 A.M. He was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. knoxfuneralhome.com
