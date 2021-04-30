Harold Dennis Jackson, age 66, departed this life on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born November 1, 1954, in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Harold Thomas Jackson and Jewell Ellison Jackson. He was a member of the New River Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife Judy “Castle” Jackson; children, Paige Jackson Moore of Union, Kentucky, Brandon Jackson of Lexington, Kentucky, Tyler Jackson and wife, Trudy of Corbin, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Sydney, Taylor, Reese, Chris, Ian, Nathanael, Mathias, Jeremiah, and Zack; brother, Jim Jackson and wife, Debbie of Corbin, Kentucky; two special friends, Will Burke and Keith Newport, several nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Dennis and his wife, Judy have been longtime business owners of Tennessee Outdoors and Value Mart Furniture in Scott County, Tennessee before retirement. Dennis and Judy have been very active community leaders in their community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.