Mr. Harold Gene Broughton, 74, of Bimble, passed away Sunday morning, May 1, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Cecil Lymon and Beatrice Hammons Broughton born on May 21, 1947 in Barbourville.
Harold was a former truck driver with G & M Oil and a member of the Barbourville Church of God where he enjoyed fellowship with his church family. He enjoyed cleaning his cars, watching westerns and Andy Griffith, keeping his yard in pristine condition and spending time with family and friends, especially his granddaughters. Harold was a true American that proudly served in the United States Army and was deployed to Vietnam in 1968 – 1969. He will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
On June 9, 1979, he united in marriage with Sheila Ann Carnes and to this union a son was born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Wanda Lou Broughton, Shirley Diane Woodlee and Beatrice DeRhonda Fry; a brother, Billy Wayne Broughton; a nephew, Billy Jason Broughton and two brothers-in-law, Mike Kunkel and Gary Fry.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 42 years, Sheila Ann Broughton of Bimble; a beloved son, Jonathan Broughton and wife, Tracy, of Richmond; three sisters, Brenda Sue Queen and husband, Joe, of Morganton, GA, Geneva Brown and husband, Bill, of Florence and Cecilene Kunkle of Barbourville; two precious granddaughters, Elin Beatrice and Nora Catherine Broughton; loving parents-in-law, J. M. and Alice Carnes of Barbourville; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Bonita Carnes of Knoxville, TN and Betty Broughton of Barbourville; a brother-in-law, Doug Woodlee of Barbourville; aunts and uncles, Joyce and Rev. Dennis Chesnut and Cora and Charles Harp all of Bimble, Wanda Hammons of Barbourville and Freddy Hammons of Taylor, MI; many beloved nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, May 6 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Sylvester Dunn and Rev. Dennis Chesnut officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery with military funeral honors.
Casket bearers will be Jerry Michael Kunkel, Gary Fry, Ben Brown, Bill Brown, Darren Queen and Aaron Bargo. Serving as honorary bearers will be Cody Patrick, Dougie Woodlee and Christopher Woodlee.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to those who provided around the clock support and selflessness over the last few months: Ernie and Tucker Smith, Jackie, Albert and Devon Moreland, Bobby Gray, Clem Daniels, Stacy Warren, Chad and Kayla Abner, Scott and Susan Mullis and numerous others that have been a blessing during his illness.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Friday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
