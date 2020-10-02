Harold Homer Hensley, age 93 of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at his home in Corbin.
He was born in Laurel County a son to the late Silas and Elizabeth Hensely. Harold was a US Marine veteran of World War II and was a retired carman from CSX Railroad. A member of Lynn Camp Baptist Church for over 70years where he was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and bus driver. Harold loved being with his family especially his grandchildren. He was a great fan of both UK Football and UK Basketball, and he enjoyed traveling, gardening, and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Brothers, Dallas, Leonard, and Hubert Hensley and by his Sisters, Lela Catchings, Maggie Browing, Vernie McHargue, and Colleen McHargue.
Homer is survived by his Wife, Delvie Sturgill Hensley; Children, Sharon Hensley Felts and Harold R. Hensley and wife Joie; Grandchildren, Shari Wells, Harold Hensley Jr. and wife Tammy; and Diana Carroll; great grandchildren, Devin Carroll, Shayla Mason and husband Brad, and Craig Hensley; and by his special great great grandson, Brett Mason; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 from 1pm until 2pm at Lynn Camp Baptist Church, where his funeral service will begin at 2pm with Rev. Justin Morris officiating.
Burial will follow in the Lynn Camp Cemetery in Corbin.
Those attending are reminded to wear a mask and to social distance in accordance with COVID guidelines.
Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
