Mr. Harry Lee Croley, 87, of Barbourville, the husband of Zelma Wells Croley, passed away Monday afternoon, November 2, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Charley and Gladys Foley Croley.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, November 7 at 2 P.M. with military funeral honors to immediately follow the service.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 12 noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be followed during all services including the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, guests and staff.
