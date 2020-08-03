Harold Lynn Harmon, age 74, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
He was born in Corbin to the late Harold Harmon and Velencia Louise Harmon. Lynn was a US Army Veteran of Vietnam and was a retired field mechanic with Whayne Supply.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Brother, Richard Harmon; and by a Son in law, Brandon Smith.
He is survived by his Wife, Sharon Lee Harmon; Children, David Lynn Harmon, Melanie Lee Loveless (Nick Monhollen), Carrie L. Elliott (Raymond), Ashley Harmon, Tabitha Harmon, Dylyn Loveless, Aiden Harmon, and Alyssa Harmon; Grandchildren, Jacob Harmon and Chelsea Melton (Daniel); Great Grandchildren, Rylee Padilla, Kloee Padilla, Annabelle Smith, and Ariel Harmon; Brothers, William Earl Harmon and R.G. "Chuck" Harmon; and by his special friends, Al Depto and W.L. Campbell.
Visitation will be on Saturday August 1, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be held on Sunday at 1:00pm with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.
In accordance with the Governor's mandate, those attending must wear face masks and socially distance.
Burial will follow in the Corinth Cemetery with military honors by the Keavy DAV Chapter #158.
