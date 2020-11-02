Harrison C. Carter, 75, of Woodbine, passed away Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Glenus and Fannie Lee Hill Carter born on January 13, 1945 at Alva in Harlan County.
He was a former coal miner, farmer and a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Baptist Church.
Survivors include his life partner of 27 years, Vickie Sams and her son, Danny Sams and wife, Becky, all of Woodbine; two daughters, Peggy of Ohio and Phyllis Nelson of Princeton; two step-sons, Aaron Dale Niebel and Anthony Dueal Niebel both of Ohio; 9 grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A graveside service will be conducted in the Campbell Cemetery Wednesday, November 4 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Geral Wells officiating.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the cemetery Wednesday prior to the service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be followed during all services including the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, guests and staff.
